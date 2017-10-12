Brexit talks deadlocked, says E.U. chief negotiator

Britain’s Brexit Minister David Davis and European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (right) address the media at the European Union Commission in Brussels on October 12, 2017. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brexit negotiations are deadlocked on the crucial issue of Britain’s exit bill but a breakthrough remains possible in the next two months, the E.U.’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on October 12.

Wrapping up a fifth round of talks with David Davis, Britain’s Brexit Minister, Mr. Barnier said there was not enough progress to recommend that negotiations should move from divorce issues to trade.

But Mr. Davis said he still hoped that the 27 other E.U. leaders could decide to shift to the next phase when they meet for a summit in Brussels next week.

At a joint news conference at E.U. headquarters, Mr. Barnier said, “This week we have worked in a constructive spirit, we have clarified some points, but we have not taken great steps forward.”

Mr. Barnier reserved his grimmest assessment for the issue of financial commitments, saying that Britain had still not spelled out what Prime Minister Theresa May promised in a key speech in Florence in September. “We are at a deadlock on this question which is extremely disturbing,” Mr. Barnier said. “I am not currently able to recommend to next week’s European Council to open discussions on the future relationship,” he said. But he added: “I remain convinced that with political will, decisive breakthroughs are within reach in the coming two months.”