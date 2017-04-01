Brexit presents challenges and opportunities for India: envoy

more-in

Brexit will present opportunities as well as challenges for India, and its bilateral relationship with Britain, Indian High Commissioner to the U.K. Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha said this week, as the U.K. gave the European Council the formal notification that it plans to leave the union. While Britain is unable to negotiate free trade deals with other nations in the EU until its exit is concluded in March 2019, the country has made clear its eagerness to forge international trade accords, and is hopeful that it would be able to establish a free trade agreement with India.

“We will constantly be monitoring developments especially those that impact on our bilateral relationship,” said Mr. Sinha. He added there was the “political will” on both sides to reach an agreement on trade.

Announcing the triggering of Brexit earlier this week, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain was not protectionist and wanted to be a truly global trading nation.

However, hopes of a deal with India have encountered a mixed reaction: while India was the first non-EU country that Ms. May visited as Prime Minister, there are also concerns that immigration policy could stand in the way, among other things.

Among the specific issues highlighted by Mr. Sinha and others in the past is the position of those in the services sector, as well as students, whose numbers from India have been declining dramatically in recent years.

“Both sides have their own wish list,” said Mr. Sinha, regarding a potential future trade agreement. He added that in its negotiations on trade with any country, “freer movement of people is a priority, particularly with developed nations.” He said that it would be India’s expectation in post-Brexit Britain for IT professionals to be able to work freely and return home.