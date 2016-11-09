The six-year-old has been trapped for over 60 hours and signs of life are yet to be found.

A six-year-old boy fell into a 40-meter deep dry well while helping his father harvest vegetables in China’s northern Hebei province.

Rescuers are racing against time to save the boy who has been trapped in the abandoned well for over 60 hours in Lixian county, Baoding city.

All-out rescue efforts

Over 500 rescuers and some one hundred excavators are working at the 40-meter deep dry well.

The boy fell down the well on Sunday morning when helping harvest vegetables with his father.

His father put out a call for help on the social- networking app ‘Wechat’ and rescuers and the public rushed to the scene to help in any way they could.

As the 30 centimeter-diameter well was too narrow for any adult to climb into, rescuers are digging out the well to try and reach the boy, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. So far, the shaft has been widened to 100 meters, and oxygen is being pumped into the well.

Signs of life have not yet been found, although the rescuers are nearing the bottom of the well.

Every one chips in

During the past three days, many members of the public have volunteered to help the rescue by donating food and money. Locals also rushed to the scene to prepare food for the rescue team.

The story is being widely shared and discussed across the Internet, and live-broadcasts from the scene are also being streamed.