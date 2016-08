In a boost to India’s diplomatic outreach for the Bay of Bengal economic zone, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh will participate in the October 15-16 BRICS-BIMSTEC event. Confirmation of Ms. Hasina’s participation came from her Economic Adviser, Dr. Masihur Rahman on Monday. Sri Lankan diplomats indicated that President Maithripala Sirisena will also attend the event, which has received a confirmation from Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

