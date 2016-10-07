Jaffar Express was also targeted in January in Mithri area of Balochistan’s Sibi district and bombing damaged its two carriages.

At least four persons were killed over 16 others injured on Friday when two bombs targeted a train in Pakistan’s restive Balocistan province.

The blasts hit the Rawalpindi—bound Jaffar Express.

Police said that the bombs were planted on the track and exploded within a span of 20 minutes.

“Four persons were killed and 16 others injured in the attack,” said a police official.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawaz Sanaullah Zehri condemned the attack and ordered the provincial police chief to arrest the culprits.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baloch separatist, who want autonomy, often target the official property in the province.

Jaffar Express was also targeted in January in Mithri area of Balochistan’s Sibi district and bombing damaged its two carriages.