Ankara Governor Erkan Topaca said the two bombers — a man and a woman — died in the incident on Saturday outside a horse farm but no one else was hurt.

Mr. Topaca says the assailants are thought to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which has carried out a series of suicide car bombings over the past year.