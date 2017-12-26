Blogger held on blasphemy charges

more-in

Bangladesh police arrested a blogger from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on charge of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Asaduzzaman Noor, also known as Asad Noor, was detained at the airport on Monday night when he was leaving for Nepal, police said.

In January, Mufti Omar Faruque, a cleric, had filed a case against Noor and his associate Limon Fakir, who was arrested immediately.

Mr. Noor was produced before the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday, said a police official and charged under Bangladesh’s Internet laws. He could face up to 14 years in jail if found guilty.