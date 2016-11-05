Congressional candidates include Pramila Jayapal in Washington and Peter Jacob in New Jersey.

Former Democratic presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders has made a personal appeal for seven Congressional candidates on Friday, two of them Indian Americans.

“I am asking you directly,” an e-mail from Mr. Sanders asked millions of his supporters to make an immediate contribution to these seven candidates. Among them are Pramila Jayapal in Washington and Peter Jacob in New Jersey.

“Let’s show the billionaire class that they can’t have it all. We must do everything we can to help our candidates win on Tuesday. That is why I am asking you directly today to support these priority races,” Mr. Sanders wrote.

Earlier too he backed Jayapal

Mr. Sanders has campaigned and fundraised for Ms. Jayapal earlier also, while an e-mail sent out by his team helped Mr. Jacob raise money and launch a TV campaign in the last week of campaigning. “Thanks to your support, we have helped these candidates run competitive races even with the grotesque amounts of money being spent to defeat them. They need our support now more than ever, which is why I am asking you to chip in right now,” Mr. Sanders wrote.