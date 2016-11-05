An appeal by the Bernie Sanders team has pulled in $100000 in the last two days for Indian American Peter Jacob, who is running for US Congress from New Jersey. Mr. Jacob, who has plenty of volunteers but little of money, has launched an all out campaign to break the tie with a well-funded and entrenched sitting Republican Congressman he is taking on.

“Peter Jacob is taking on a Republican incumbent that virtually everyone called unbeatable. He is a progressive who worked as part of Bernie's campaign for president. His latest poll has him tied,” Team Bernie said in an e-mail sent to the large base of donors that funded his insurgent primary campaign with an average donation of $27. The e-mail sought $4 for Mr. Jacob and three other candidates who are in a tie, in the last week of campaigning.

When he entered the race, nobody gave him a chance, but Mr. Jacob has since turned around the electoral scene in New Jersey’s seventh Congressional district. More than 600 volunteers have signed up to campaign for him in the weekend before the polling, several times the usual figure. Mr. Jacob plans a TV ad campaign in the last four days, specifically reaching out to young women with the new money that has come in.