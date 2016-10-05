A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday formally exonerated a student at a Canadian university of involvement in a deadly café siege, two months after he was arrested and charged over the carnage.

Security forces named Tahmid Hasib Khan as a suspect in the weeks following the siege at the upmarket Dhaka café in July when Islamist militants killed 22 people, most off them oreign hostages.

The court formally cleared the 22-year-old on Wednesday, three days after he was released on bail when police dropped the charges, Dhaka Metropolitan court public prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.