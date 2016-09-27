Mr. Haq, who was undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s United Hospital, is survived by his writer-wife Anwara Syed Haq, a son and a daughter .

Syed Shamsul Haq, one of Bangladesh’s best known writers, died on Tuesday at the age of 81. He was suffering from lung cancer.

Mr. Haq, who was undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s United Hospital, is survived by his writer-wife Anwara Syed Haq, a son and a daughter .

After being diagnosed with cancer, the octogenarian had gone to London for treatment in April and returned on September 2 to spend the rest of his life in Bangladesh as doctors there found no hope of a recovery.

Mr. Haq’s literary life spread across genres and he was known to wield equal mastery over essays, novels, poetry, and plays. He was also vocal against religious fundamentalism.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed condolences. Haq received the prestigious Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1966, Ekushey Padak in 1984 and the highest civilian award, the Swadhinata Padak, in 2000 for his outstanding contributions to Bengali literature.

The writer will be buried at his ancestral home at Kurhigram in northern Bangladesh on Wednesday.