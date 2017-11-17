International

Baloch separatist commander killed

Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed a Baloch separatist commander involved in this week’s slaying of 15 men in southwestern Balochistan as they were trying to cross into Iran on their way to Europe.

The military says the raid was carried out not far away from where the 15 were killed on Wednesday in the Turbat district. .

The slain commander was identified as Younas Taukali of the separatist Balochistan Liberation Front. Taukali’s group claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s assault, claiming the slain men were working on a road project for Pakistan army.

For years, separatist groups have waged a low-level insurgency in Balochistan.

