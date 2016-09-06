On Sunday, days after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced that he is sending parliamentarians to capitals across the world to highlight the Kashmir issue, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri made it known in Quetta that lawmakers from the Province would visit ‘friendly countries to inform them and the international community about the interference of ‘neighbouring countries’ in Balochistan.

A report carried by the Pakistan state run news agency-Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Monday quoted the Baloch Chief Minister as saying that an open letter would also be sent to the United Nations Secretary-General on the subject.

Islamabad has been vigorously protesting against New Delhi on the issue of Balochistan ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi weaved into his Independence Day speech the issues of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and alleged human rights violations by the Pakistani forces in the Balochistan Province.

Freedom a ruse for money

The APP quoted Mr. Zehri as saying that some insurgents had been using the Baloch youth as the “fuel for their so-called freedom fight”. He said though several ‘misguided youth’ had joined the national mainstream, some elements were still talking about “freedom” in order to mint money.

No one, he said, would be allowed to enforce his stance and philosophy at gunpoint. The security situation in Balochistan had already improved to satisfactory levels, the APP quoted him as saying. He also said that Mr. Modi’s comments had made it clear as to who was behind the unrest in Balochistan.

“We are not afraid of India. All the nefarious designs of enemies will be foiled at any cost,” the APP reported him as telling.

He also said that the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and making Gwadar Port completely functional will boost local and national economies.

Late last month, Nawaz Sharif, while announcing his decision to dispatch 22 parliamentarians to highlight the Kashmir issue, had said, “We will also remind the United Nations its long-held promise of self-determination to the Kashmiri people”.

“We will also make it clear that it was India that approached the UN several decades back on Kashmir dispute but now it is not fulfilling its promise,” Mr. Sharif had said.

In its petition to the UN Secretary General, Islamabad had termed called Mr. Modi’s remarks on Balochistan and PoK as unwarranted and in complete contravention of the UN charter and reasoned that the remarks were aimed at diverting the world attention from the ongoing atrocities in the Kashmir valley.