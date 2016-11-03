Peace within reach: An Iraqi priest on Wednesday holds the first mass at the Grand Immaculate Church in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, since it was recaptured from IS.

Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been trapped by Iraqi Army, which is approaching the terrorist group’s stronghold of Mosul for the first time in more than two years for a final assault, a report has claimed.

The battle for Mosul, where the self-declared caliph of IS is believed to be hiding, is likely to end in a decisive defeat for the terrorist group, The Independent reported.

‘Baghdadi in hiding’



Fuad Hussein, chief of staff to Kurdish president Massoud Barzani, told the daily that his government had information from multiple sources that “Baghdadi is there and, if he is killed, it will mean the collapse of the whole [IS] system.”.

Baghdadi has kept himself concealed for the last eight or nine months according to Mr. Hussein, who added that he had had become very dependent on IS commanders from Mosul and Tal Afar, a city just to the west of Mosul.

The presence of Baghdadi in Mosul may complicate and prolong the battle for Mosul as his surviving adherents fight to the death to defend him. Mr. Hussein said “it is obvious that they will lose, but not how long this will take to happen”.

He said the speed of the fall of Mosul would depend on many factors especially whether or not IS “is going to destroy the five bridges over the river”.