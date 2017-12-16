Australia govt. scrapes through byelection test

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and newly elected Liberal member for Bennelong John Alexander celebrate at the by-election night party at the West Ryde Leagues Club in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia’s government avoided losing its slim majority in Parliament on Saturday, voting showed, as it claimed victory in a bitterly fought by-election that had threatened its hold on power.

The poll in the suburban Sydney seat of Bennelong was triggered by a constitutional crisis that has seen a host of parliamentarians resign over a once-obscure rule barring dual citizens from federal office.

They included Bennelong MP and former tennis star John Alexander, from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Liberal-National coalition, who stepped down after saying he was most likely a dual British citizen.

It was revealed later that he may not even be entitled to U.K. nationality. He was recontesting the seat against Labour’s former New South Wales premier Kristina Keneally.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s respected election guru Anthony Green said Mr. Alexanderhad won. While results showed a swing to Labour, it was not enough to take the seat. “There is a 5% swing. There is no sign of a swing larger than that which would endanger the Liberal Party holding the seat and John Alexander will be re-elected,” he said.