International

WASHINGTON, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 18:29 IST

With sixth woman accusing him, Trump says this could happen to Obama too

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Summer Zervos, one of the several women who have recently come out against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, appears at a news conference in Los Angeles on Friday. Ms. Zervos, a former contestant on ‘The Apprentice’ says Mr. Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007.
AP
Summer Zervos, one of the several women who have recently come out against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, appears at a news conference in Los Angeles on Friday. Ms. Zervos, a former contestant on ‘The Apprentice’ says Mr. Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007.
TOPICS

World

USA


election

national elections

political campaigns

political candidates

human interest

“What if some women come up and say about him what they say falsely about me?”

A former participant in the television reality show Apprentice that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hosted is the sixth woman to accuse him of sexual assault in less than a week after he was heard boasting about groping women, in a leaked tape. Summer Zervos said the candidate kissed her “open-mouthed,” touched her breast and thrust his genitals against her.

Mr. Trump reiterated his rebuttal, and questioned the motives of the accusers and said about one of them: “she would not be my first choice.” He told a rally that his advisers told him not to respond to the allegations, but he had to. He then went on to act out what he was accused of by one woman. “I was sitting alone, like this, and then I went wahh..” he said, gesturing with his hand. The woman in question had accused him of touching her genitals at a nightclub in New York in early 1990s. The crowd laughed.

Obama leads attack

President Barack Obama led the Democratic attack on Mr. Trump on Friday using wit and sarcasm to maul not only the candidate, but the Republican leadership also. For the second day in a row, Mr. Obama questioned the notion that Mr. Trump is somehow different from the rest of the Republicans – which is a change in the Democratic strategy. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Mr. Obama had in the past sought to portray Mr. Trump as an outlier in the Republican Party in an effort to create a wedge among them. Now, in the changed strategy, the effort is to tie the Republican Party with Mr. Trump, who the Democrats and most commentators believe is on a course of self-destruction.

Mr. Obama also ridiculed Mr. Trump’s criticism of the “global elite” that the candidate said was out to destroy him. “This is a guy who spent all his time hanging around trying to convince everybody he was a global elite,” Mr. Obama said. “Talking about how great his buildings are, how luxurious and how rich he is and flying around everywhere. All he had time for was celebrities and now suddenly he's acting like he’s a populist out there,” the U.S. President said.

And Trump’s reply

Mr. Trump responded to Mr. Obama by questioning his competence and issuing a veiled a threat: “What if some women come up and say about him what they say falsely about me?” Mr. Trump asked.

Mr. Obama’s approval ratings are in the high 50s while both candidates have negative ratings in opinion polls. Kristin Anderson, the woman who accused Mr. Trump of the nightclub incident, said on Friday that she was “terrified by both the candidates.” “I don’t want to vote either of them,” she told CNN.

Meanwhile, Clinton campaign chief John Podesta and WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange crossed swords on twitter. “I bet the lobster risotto is better than the food at the Ecuadorian Embassy,” Mr. Podesta tweeted, with a picture of a meal being prepared. Mr. Assange is living in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. “Yes, we get it. The elite eat better than the peasants they abuse,” the Wikileaks handle responded. Wikileaks has been releasing emails hacked from Mr. Podesta’s account, putting the Clinton campaign on the defensive on several issues.

RELATED NEWS

Several women say Trump assaulted them October 13, 2016

Michelle Obama tears into Trump October 15, 2016

Trump denounces 'lies and smears' as more women come forward October 15, 2016

More In: International | News | World
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
A life boat carrying the bodies of 29 refugees, who died on a rubber boat north of Libya while crossing the Mediterranean Sea, is dragged by a sailing boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms on October 5, 2016.
The horror and terror felt during rescues of refugee boats were captured in powerful new images by AFP photojournalist Aris Messinis, as the latest episode in the Mediterranean fuelled calls for Europe to change tack on the crisis.

The cost of winning the White House

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton raised $154 million for her campaign last month, her biggest monthly fundraising haul yet, pushing the total in her bid for the White House towards $1 ... »

BIMSTEC outreach likely to pep up tense BRICS summit at Goa

With sixth woman accusing him, Trump says this could happen to Obama too

Move to seal border ‘contrary’ to India’s peace claims: Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills 31 at Baghdad Shia gathering: police

Thai regent is a sprightly 96-year-old face of establishment

Hate crime charges filed against attackers of Sikh man

Chinese state media slams West’s ‘bad mouthing’ of BRICS

Trump denounces 'lies and smears' as more women come forward

US suspected airstrike kills 15 in Syria

Modi to raise concerns over Russia-Pakistan ties



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in International

“On the one hand, they [India] talk of establishing peaceful neighbourhood, and on the other hand their actions contradict their claims,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria commenting on India’s decision to seal the border with Pakistan latest by December 2018.

Move to seal border ‘contrary’ to India’s peace claims: Pakistan

New Delhi has not yet officially communicated the decision to us: Nafees Zakaria »