Families of the 44 crew members of the submarine ARA San Juan march in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on Friday, on the one month anniversary of the Argentine submarine's disappearance. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina fired the head of its navy a month after a submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members onboard, a government spokesman said on Saturday.

Local paper La Nacion had reported earlier, citing anonymous sources, that Navy Admiral Marcelo Eduardo Hipūlito Srur was let go by the Defense Minister. The ARA San Juan submarine has not been located and is thought to have exploded.