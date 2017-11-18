All the President’s nuclear arms

The U.S. is estimated to have 7,000 nuclear warheads and the President has the sole power to authorise their use. Once the President takes the decision, a nuclear warhead could be heading to its target in less than five minutes, if it is on a land-based ballistic missile. For submarine-based missiles, it could take as much as 15 minutes. Being in charge of the ‘nuclear button’ is considered to be the most consequential of all presidential powers and whether Donald Trump could be trusted with that responsibility was raised first by his Republican rivals, and later by his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during last year’s election campaign.

The intimate fear of a nuclear strike that stalked America during the Cold War has been revived again, thanks to North Korea’s advancing capabilities and a President who speaks — and tweets — about nuclear war in an evidently thoughtless fashion. Alarmed by his remarks such as North Korea would be “totally destroyed”, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a formal hearing last week on the question of “authority to order the use of nuclear weapons”. The last time Congress held such a hearing was 41 years ago.

The 2010 Nuclear Posture Review says the U.S. could consider the “use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances” to defend its vital interests or that of its allies and partners. America’s existing nuclear command structure was developed in accordance with the threat posed by the Soviet Union. A missile’s travel time from Soviet bases to America was 30 minutes, and the response ought to be quicker than that.

What is ironical in the current debate on the concentration of the nuking power in the hands of the President is that it was originally designed to eliminate the possibility of a rogue General launching a weapon without authorisation. Now, the question is do the Generals have the power to stop a President gone rogue. The use of nuclear weapon is a political decision to be made by the elected President. But life has come full circle.

War powers

Authorisation of war falls under congressional powers, but if an attack against America is “imminent”, the Commander-in-Chief has the powers to act. But Generals can refuse to obey illegal orders. So, can a General deliberate on the question of the legality of the presidential directive before he initiates a nuclear strike? Robert Kehler, the former head of U.S. Strategic Command, agreed in theory, but fumbled when confronted with scenarios.

The question also is how to distinguish an imminent threat? Peter Feaver, a political scientist at Duke University, who deposed before the Senate Committee, distinguished between “scenarios where the military wakes up the President versus scenarios where the President is waking up the military”. In the first, there is not much scope for deliberations if the President orders a strike. In the second, if the President is pressing the military to move towards a nuclear strike, there could be scope for more deliberations on questions of legality and proportionality. “Context matters,” said Mr. Kehler. The actual mode of initiating a U.S. nuclear response is classified, but what is known is that a military aide carries what is called the ‘nuclear football’ all the time with the President. The enclosed codes are used by the President to authenticate a strike, in a communication with the National Military Command Centre at the Pentagon. Some Democratic lawmakers are arguing for legislative restrictions on the power. Experts deposing before the committee warned that such measures will undermine America’s nuclear deterrence capability.

(Varghese K. George works for The Hindu and is based in Washington)