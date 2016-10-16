The Saudi Arabia-led coalition battling Yemeni rebels said on Saturday that one of its war planes had “wrongly targeted” a funeral in the capital Sana’a, killing more than 140 people, and announced disciplinary proceedings. The October 8 strike prompted an international outcry and strong criticism even from Saudi Arabia’s closest Western allies.

“Because of non-compliance with coalition rules of engagement and procedures, and the issuing of incorrect information, a coalition aircraft wrongly targeted the location, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries,” an inquiry team found.

“Appropriate action... must be taken against those who caused the incident, and... compensation must be offered to the families of the victims.” The strike was one of the deadliest in the coalition's nearly 19-month-old bombing campaign in support of Yemen’s beleaguered government.

The inquiry team called on coalition commanders to change their procedures to prevent any repetition of the failings that led to the strike.