An elderly Canadian couple who gained international sympathy when they were forced to live in two different nursing homes after 62 years of marriage has been reunited after a heartbreaking photo went viral.

Wolfram and Anita Gottschalk (83 and 81) were sent to live in different nursing homes in late August after space ran out at the home where Wolfram was being treated for lymphoma. Now the two have been brought togetherin the same Surrey, British Columbia nursing home, their granddaughter, Ashley Bartyik said.