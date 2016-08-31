Kyrgyzstan is part of Belt and Road connectivity project, and China is keen to establish a cross-border railway with Kyrgyzstan.

Within hours of the terror attack on the Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi talked with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldaev over the phone on ways to step up the fight against terror, along a route that is part of the “Belt and Road”.

The state-run Xinhua news agency is reporting that Mr. Wang told his counterpart that China will “deepen anti-terrorism cooperation” with Kyrgyzstan to safeguard mutual security interests of the two countries. Mr. Abdyldaev endorsed Mr. Wang’s view by pointing out that Kyrgyzstan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the fight against the “three evil forces” of terrorism, separatism and extremism, Xinhua reported. According to Xinhua, an unidentified assailant drove a Mitsubishi Delica van and parked at the west gate of the Chinese embassy at 9:28 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

At 9:31 a.m., another car arrived at the same place and parked there. The relation between the two cars is yet to be established, Xinhua said quoting a local security official, who did not wish to be identified.

At 9:32 a.m., the explosive-laden van started ramming the embassy door and crashed into the compound. The driver immediately detonated the explosive device packed in the van, causing a powerful explosion, killing himself and wounding two security guards and three local people working at the embassy. The explosion was equivalent to 100 kg of TNT, Xinhua said.

The identity of the assailant has not yet been ascertained. No organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the strike. But the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Li Wei, an anti-terrorism expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, as saying that Uighur Muslim extremists were likely behind the attack.

“The most likely culprit is the Turkistan Islamic Party, formerly known as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement,” he observed. Mr. Wang’s call for stepping up the counterterrorism drive with Kyrgyzstan follows the formation, earlier this month, of an open-ended quadrilateral military mechanism of China, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In an interview with The Hindu, Hu Shisheng Director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceanic Studies at CICIR, said that China saw Tajikistan as the launch pad for the regional flow of separatists from China’s Xinjiang province. Tajikistan shares a 987 kilometer border with Kyrgyzstan, according to Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry website.

Kyrgyzstan is part of Belt and Road connectivity project, and China is keen to establish a cross-border railway with Kyrgyzstan, which connects with neighbouring Uzbekistan. “China has proposed the rail linkages between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Because their (Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan’s) bilateral relations are not that good, railway linkage has not materialised yet. In fact, it has not been discussed that much,” said Dr. Hu.

Apart from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, China has major stakes in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as part of the strategic Belt and Road initiative to revive the ancient Silk Road. “From an energy security perspective, China’s cooperation with Turkmenistan is essential to ensure gas supplies. There are now four pipelines from Turkmenistan that carry huge amount of gas to China. Kazakhstan, on the other hand is a major supplier of petroleum. Uzbekistan has huge uranium reserves, and Tajikistan is an anchor of non-traditional security,” observed Dr. Hu. “So there are different priorities with different countries. On top of that China views Russia as partner for strategic coordination for the whole region — Eurasia and the Belt and Road.”

Significantly, the attack took place a day before Kyrgyzstan’s 25th anniversary of independence from the former Soviet Union, and a few days before the G-20 summit in Hangzhou that China is hosting.