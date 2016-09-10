In a politically significant move, Pakistan on Friday extended the stay of Afghan refugees till March, 2017. The move by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif comes against the backdrop of charges and counter-charges by Islamabad and Kabul on a variety of subjects.

Mr. Sharif’s office put up a brief, three-paragraph statement that said: “Afghans are our brothers and very dear to us. Adequate and concrete steps will be ensured for facilitation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan,” he said.

The Cabinet has approved the `Extension of the Proof Registration (PoR) Cards and Tripartite Agreement in respect of Registered Afghan Refugees’ till March next year.

Mr. Sharif also directed the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions to hold broad-based consultations to address concerns of the refugees.