Afghan government forces, after days of fierce fighting, recaptured Kunduz city on Wednesday, forcing Taliban militants to retreat to their former bases.

“Taliban rebels after suffering huge casualties and leaving scores of bodies behind [and have] fled...the whole city is in control of the government forces at the moment,” an official was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The militants overran major parts of Kunduz city on October 3, prompting the government forces to launch a counter-offensive.

“More than 200 Taliban rebels have been killed and over 300 sustained injuries,” the official said.

According to the official, more than 20 police personnel have been killed and 45 injured in the operation to flush out the militants.