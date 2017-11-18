Abu Dhabi woos Indians with a cruise

more-in

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, is wooing travellers from Indian metros with a sail- through cruise and an art museum.

“We are offering two new attractions. A sail by Celebrity Cruises to Abu Dhabi and the recently opened Louvre Art museum,” said Bejan Dinshaw, country manager-India, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi. “The maiden cruise will sail out of Mumbai shores on December 12 and the museum will open soon.”

For a while now, road shows have been held in different parts of the country to create awareness and attract Indian travellers to ‘look west instead of towards the east’.

For Abu Dhabi, India has been the number one source market for tourists. Recently, China replaced India by a few thousands, the officials said. Last year, Abu Dhabi received 3.5 lakh Indians. This year, till date, there has been a 7% increase. The target market comprised the youth, IT professionals and business visitors, Mr. Dinshaw said.