International

World leaders condole death of Fidel Castro

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many leaders who condoled the demise of Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Mr. Modi described Castro as one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century and a “good friend” of India.

 

President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Cuba's revolutionary leader, former President & friend of India, Fidel Castro.”

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro tweeted, "To all the Revolutionaries of the World we have to continue with his Legacy and his Flag of Independence, of Socialism..."

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto said, "Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, promoter of a bilateral relationship based on respect, dialogue and solidarity."

 

Ecuador president Rafael Correa said, "He was a big one. Fidel died. Long live Cuba! Long live Latin America!"

Back home, many leaders poured in their tributes to the Cuban leader.

“His contribution to the Non Aligned Movement and his unflinching support for India’s cause on various fora will always remain deeply etched in the minds and hearts of the Indian people,” Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

DMK President M Karunanidhi hailed him as a ‘lion cub’ who grew to lead a rebellion in the South American country.

“A lion cub who grew to become a respected revolutionary leader in a small country, Fidel Castro is one of the greatest leaders I can never forget,” the DMK chief said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) described him as a great leader of anti-imperialist movement and an inspiration for generations. “I heard the sad news [of Castro’s demise]. He was one of greatest leaders of the anti-imperialist movement, particularly ‘third world’, and he is the man who successfully withstood and fought back the onslaught of imperialism,” CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

“We pay our most respectable revolutionary homage [to Castro]”, he said.

“He was an inspiration for several generations and, responsible for transformation in Latin America, the backyard of US imperialism, into a Left bastion,” Mr. Reddy added.

Post a Comment
More In International
Cuba
Related Articles
Fidel Castro passes away
Cuba and Communism in Fidel Castro’s words
Fidel Castro, a ‘great friend of India’, say diplomats
Fidel Castro: Life in pictures
Fidel Castro and Cuba: A timeline
Cuba's former president Fidel Castro greets a girl during a cultural gala to celebrate his 90th birthday in Havana on Saturday.
Cuban dedicates world’s longest cigar to Castro as he turns 90
Fidel Castro during the closing ceremonies of the 7th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday.
Fidel Castro gives rare speech saying he's nearing the end
In this April 19, 2011 file photo, Fidel Castro (left) and Cuba's President Raul Castro talk during the 6th Communist Party Congress in Havana, Cuba. Mr. Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party chief, is 84 and his top lieutenant in the party, Josş Ramūn Machado Ventura is 85. The party is meeting on Saturday to discuss a Cuba without the ageing leaders who have guided the economy since the 1959 revolution with a cautious embrace towards the U.S.
In slow dance with capitalism, Cuba’s leftists turn to future
Fidel’s brother Ramon Castro dies
U.S. President Barack Obama
U.S.-Cuba ties: From revolution and Bay of Pigs to rapprochement
Pope Francis with Cuban President Raul Castro during a private audience at the Vatican on Sunday.
Raul Castro thanks Pope for mediating thaw with U.S.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 4:15:52 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/World-leaders-condole-death-of-Fidel-Castro/article16706053.ece

© The Hindu