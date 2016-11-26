World leaders condole death of Fidel Castro

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many leaders who condoled the demise of Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Mr. Modi described Castro as one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century and a “good friend” of India.

President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Cuba's revolutionary leader, former President & friend of India, Fidel Castro.”

Heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Cuba's revolutionary leader, former President & friend of India, Fidel Castro #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) November 26, 2016

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro tweeted, "To all the Revolutionaries of the World we have to continue with his Legacy and his Flag of Independence, of Socialism..."

A tod@s l@s Revolucionari@s del Mundo nos toca seguir con su Legado y su Bandera de Independencia,de Socialismo,de Patria Humana... — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 26, 2016

Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto said, "Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, promoter of a bilateral relationship based on respect, dialogue and solidarity."

Fidel Castro fue un amigo de México, promotor de una relación bilateral basada en el respeto, el diálogo y la solidaridad. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) November 26, 2016

Ecuador president Rafael Correa said, "He was a big one. Fidel died. Long live Cuba! Long live Latin America!"

Se fue un grande. Murió Fidel.

¡Viva Cuba! ¡Viva América Latina! — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) November 26, 2016

Back home, many leaders poured in their tributes to the Cuban leader.

“His contribution to the Non Aligned Movement and his unflinching support for India’s cause on various fora will always remain deeply etched in the minds and hearts of the Indian people,” Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

DMK President M Karunanidhi hailed him as a ‘lion cub’ who grew to lead a rebellion in the South American country.

“A lion cub who grew to become a respected revolutionary leader in a small country, Fidel Castro is one of the greatest leaders I can never forget,” the DMK chief said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) described him as a great leader of anti-imperialist movement and an inspiration for generations. “I heard the sad news [of Castro’s demise]. He was one of greatest leaders of the anti-imperialist movement, particularly ‘third world’, and he is the man who successfully withstood and fought back the onslaught of imperialism,” CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

“We pay our most respectable revolutionary homage [to Castro]”, he said.

“He was an inspiration for several generations and, responsible for transformation in Latin America, the backyard of US imperialism, into a Left bastion,” Mr. Reddy added.