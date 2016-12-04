With Taiwan in the spotlight, Xi calls for combat readiness

“Quantity should be reduced, quality improved to build a capable and efficient modernized standing army,” Chinese President Xi Jinping has said, adding that China must develop a joint operation force system with the elite force at its core. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

With armed forces that are smaller in size but possessing cutting-edge technology.

China’s President Xi Jinping has called for combat-ready armed forces which are smaller in size but possess cutting-edge technology.

Mr. Xi’s remarks follow the phone call between United States President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen — an event that has evoked a sharp response from Beijing.

The President, who is head of a “leading group” on military reform made his observations for a change in the teeth-to-tail ratio, in tune with China’s transition from a manpower-intensive to a technology intensive force. Mr. Xi is also the head of the apex Central Military Commission (CMC) as the well as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

‘Major, inevitable change’

“This is a major, inevitable change,” the President told a military conference that ended on Saturday. “We must seize the opportunity and make breakthroughs,” Xinhua quoted him as saying.

In September last year, Mr. Xi had announced that the 2.3-million-strong Chinese armed forces would shed 300,000 troops, as part of a military modernisation drive.

“Accordingly, there have been new changes in terms of the military’s size, structure, and formation, which features smaller in size, more capable in strength, modulization and multi-functionality, with scientific factors playing bigger roles,” he observed.

Less quantity, more quality

“Quantity should be reduced, quality improved to build a capable and efficient modernized standing army,” he said, adding that China must develop a joint operation force system with the elite force at its core.

The Chinese armed forces have also demonstrated their military muscle following Mr. Trump’s nomination of retired Marine Corps General, James Mattis as his Defence Secretary. In tune with the nomination, China’s military has carried out flight tests of 10 DF-21 intermediate-range ballistic missiles. These missiles “can destroy U.S. Asia-Pacific bases at any time,” the Xinhua reported.

According to Xinhua, the DF-21 can be compared with the U.S. Pershing II intermediate-range missile.

The core design of the DF-21 has spawned a family of missiles, including the naval “carrier killer” “DF-21D, which has been built specially to neutralise the U.S. dominance of aircraft carriers in the Asia-Pacific region. Another variant of this missile is apparently a part of China’s anti-satellite arsenal.