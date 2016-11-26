Wisconsin to recount presidential votes

The State of Wisconsin has decided to hold a recount of the presidential ballots following requests from two candidates — the Green Party's Jill Stein and independent Rocky Roque De La Fuente.

Ms. Stein is seeking recounts in three States narrowly won by Republican President-elect Donald Trump – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced its decision on Friday, soon after Ms. Stein filed a petition. Mr. Trump had won the State by 27,257 votes. He won Michigan by 10,704 votes, which was announced on Friday, after results from each county was reviewed and certified. Mr. Trump won Pennsylvania by more than 68,000 votes. Winning these three States by narrow margins helped Mr. Trump win a majority in the electoral college, 306-232, against Democrat Hillary Clinton, who scored two million popular votes more than him nationally. It is the first time that a Republican won these three States, with a combined strength of 46 electoral votes, in roughly three decades.

The Clinton camp has been silent on the question of recount. During the campaign, Mr. Trump repeatedly questioned the integrity of the election process while Ms. Clinton repeatedly vouched for it.

Wisconsin uses paper ballots that are counted by machine scanners and Direct Recording Electronic systems that generate a paper record. In recounts, each individual ballot must be examined to determine voter intent before being counted.

Commission Administrator Michael Haas explained in a statement: “A recount is different than an audit and is more rigorous. More than 100 reporting units across the state were randomly selected for a separate audit of their voting equipment as required by State law, and that process has already begun. Electronic voting equipment audits determine whether all properly-marked ballots are accurately tabulated by the equipment. In a recount, all ballots (including those that were originally hand counted) are examined to determine voter intent before being re-tabulated.”

The process will be time-consuming and officials will be working through evenings and weekends to complete it before December 13, the federal deadline.

Ms. Stein said she would be filing petitions for recount in Michigan and Pennsylvania next week. Her fundraising to finance the recount – a candidate seeking the recount must pay for it if the margin is above a particular threshold – has gained steam over the week and has crossed five million dollars so far. She has revised the goal upwards as more people began responding, and now the target is to raise seven million dollars.