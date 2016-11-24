Will retaliate if US renews curbs: Iran

In this handout photo, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with members of the Basij force, a volunteer paramilitary organisation Tehran on Tuesday.

Iran will retaliate if the U.S. renews sanctions next month, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday. “In the issue of the nuclear deal, the current administration has committed several violations, the latest of which is the renewal of the 10-year sanctions,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

“If these sanctions happen, it is absolutely a breach of the JCPOA,” he added, referring to last year’s deal with world powers under which sanctions were eased in exchange for curbs to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The U.S. Congress last week voted to renew long-standing sanctions linked to Iran’s ballistic missile tests and human rights record that pre-date the controversy around Iran's nuclear ambitions.