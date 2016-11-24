International

Will retaliate if US renews curbs: Iran

In this handout photo, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with members of the Basij force, a volunteer paramilitary organisation Tehran on Tuesday.  

more-in

Iran will retaliate if the U.S. renews sanctions next month, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday. “In the issue of the nuclear deal, the current administration has committed several violations, the latest of which is the renewal of the 10-year sanctions,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

“If these sanctions happen, it is absolutely a breach of the JCPOA,” he added, referring to last year’s deal with world powers under which sanctions were eased in exchange for curbs to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The U.S. Congress last week voted to renew long-standing sanctions linked to Iran’s ballistic missile tests and human rights record that pre-date the controversy around Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Post a Comment
More In International
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 3:48:14 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Will-retaliate-if-US-renews-curbs-Iran/article16689669.ece

© The Hindu