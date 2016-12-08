Why is Trump targeting Boeing?

more-in

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump targeted aviation and defence giant Boeing for allegedly overpricing its products at the cost of American taxpayers and trying to move jobs out of the country in tweets on Tuesday and an interview on Wednesday.

Mr. Trump has not explained the reason for his sudden focus on Boeing, but his first tweet that threatened to cancel a federal government order for a new plane from the company to be used as Air Force One came hours after a front page story in Washington Post that discussed its plans to start manufacturing in India.

The Post story was about the proposals by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, another U.S. defence giant, to manufacture their fighter jets in India, F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-16 Fighting Falcon, respectively. Defence manufacturing in India is a key component of the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Make In India’ initiative and the U.S.- India defence partnership.

The Boeing CEO was critical of Mr. Trumps’ trade policies in a comment piece on Tuesday, but the President-elect said he had not seen that. In an interview on NBC News on Wednesday morning, he said: “Boeing is going to be a beneficiary of our trade policy. We will reduce taxes and remove regulations… But if they want to fire our workers, move to Mexico or another country and sell their products into our country, they are going to pay a tax.”

Mr. Trump’s style of pressing individual companies on their business plans has reportedly unnerved U.S corporations, but he said he would stay the course. “That is what I am here for — to negotiate prices,” he said in the interview.

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future Presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” he said on Twitter on Tuesday. “We are going to work it out. Its planes are priced too high, and we are going to get it lowered. And if they don’t reduce the price we are not going to order it,” he said on Wednesday.

The President-elect rejected the suggestion that his style was hurting the American business environment and cited the rise of the stock market ever since his election, to support his argument.

‘Many appointments on Obama advice’

Mr. Trump said he has been speaking with President Barack Obama on potential appointees in his administration. “I have asked him what you think of this one or that one. I have asked him what are the biggest challenges before the country, going forward,” the President-elect said, adding that he liked Mr. Obama. “I really like him. I love many of his ideas…” he said. “I am taking his advice very seriously. There are some people that I will be appointing based on his recommendations and in one case, I have appointed a person where he thought very highly of that person,” said Mr. Trump.