White House hopes Trump will use State Department expertise

White House spokesperson Josh Earnest, in particular, referred to President-elect Donald Trump's phone call to Nawaz Sharif wherein he reportedly said Pakistan was an "amazing" country and its citizens were "one of the most intelligent people." Mr. Earnest said the U.S. relationship with Pakistan was quite complicated.

As United States President-elect Donald Trump continues with his unscripted conversations with world leaders, the White House on Thursday hoped that he would take advice from State Department experts, “when he conducts the business of the United States overseas.”

White House spokesperson Josh Earnest was responding to questions regarding Mr. Trump’s call with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in which he reportedly said Pakistan was an “amazing” country and its citizens were “one of the most intelligent people.”

‘Complicated relationship’

Mr. Earnest described the U.S. relationship with Pakistan as “one that’s quite complicated.”

“The relations between our two countries, particularly over the last eight years, have not been smooth — consistently smooth, particularly in the aftermath of the raid on Pakistani soil that President Obama ordered to take Osama bin Laden off the battlefield,” Mr. Earnest said. “..every President, regardless of which party they’re in, benefits enormously from the expertise …at the State Department.” He said of Mr. Trump: “Hopefully he’ll take it.”

‘Shalli’ trusts Pakistan

Shalabh “Shalli” Kumar, Indian American donor to Mr. Trump, appears to support the Pakistan government’s version of the conversation. “The Pakistani government has released a readout of the President-elect’s call with PM Sharif. I believe that President-elect Trump would make supportive and kind statements about the Pakistani people and PM Sharif. President-elect Trump extends a hand in peace and friendship to all countries and all people who will deal fairly with the United States and who seek a more peaceful and prosperous world,” Mr. Kumar, who is a member of the Transition Finance and Inauguration teams, said.

“..he loves the Hindu and Indian people, and particularly admires Prime Minister Modi. I know that India wants peace with Pakistan, and believe that many of the people of Pakistan seek peace with their neighbours and would like to stamp out radical Islamic terror. …President-elect Trump knows who are the true friends of the U.S. in the region,” Mr. Kumar said.