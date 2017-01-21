We will eradicate radical Islamic terrorism: Trump

more-in

In his first address as the 45th President of the U.S., Donald Trump said his administration would unite the “civilised world” against Islamic terrorism.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.

Promising to overhaul America’s trade and foreign relations as he has argued throughout his campaign, the President said: “We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon.” He went on to add: “But that is the past…We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.”

Echoing his campaign rhetoric on how the existing U.S. policies have adversely affected the common people, Mr. Trump said: “Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

He added: “When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

The transition from a Democratic president to a Republican took place before a crowd of former presidents, dignitaries and hundreds of thousands of people on the grounds of the National Mall. The crowd stretched westward on a cool day of occasional light rain.

Mr. Trump said the bedrock of his politics would be a total allegiance to the country.