US report says China adds weapons to South China Sea islands

A satellite image shows what CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative says appears to be anti-aircraft guns and what are likely to be close-in weapons systems (CIWS) on the artificial island Johnson Reef in the South China Sea in this image released on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: DIGITALGLOBE

A U.S. think tank says recent images appear to show that China has installed anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons on its man-made islands in the South China Sea.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report late Wednesday that the anti-aircraft guns and close—in weapons systems designed to guard against missile attack have been placed on all seven of China’s newly created islands.

The outposts were built in recent years by piling sand on top of coral reefs followed by the construction of airstrips, barracks, lighthouses and radar stations and other infrastructure.

China says the islands are intended to boost maritime safety in the region. They also mark its claim to ownership of practically the entire South China Sea, its islands, reefs and other maritime features.