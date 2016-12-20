UN votes to deploy observers in Aleppo

more-in

With Russia’s backing, the Security Council on Monday voted to quickly deploy UN observers to Aleppo to monitor evacuations and report on the fate of civilians who remain in the besieged Syrian city.

The council unanimously adopted a French-drafted resolution that marks the first show of unity in months among world powers on the issue.

The measure tasks the United Nations with carrying out “adequate, neutral monitoring and direct observation on evacuations from eastern Aleppo and other districts of the city”.

It requests that UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon take urgent steps to allow the observers to monitor “the well being of civilians” and to consult with interested parties on the deployment.

It remained uncertain however on whether the Syrian government would give the observers access to the city and allow operations there to come under international scrutiny. — AFP