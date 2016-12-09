UN Panel finds torture continuing in Sri Lanka

more-in

Almost two years after the Sri Lankan government -- with President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at its helm -- came to power promising good governance, a UN committee has urged Sri Lanka to probe incidents of “routine torture”.

In a recently released report, the United Nations Committee Against Torture expressed deep concern over evidence it has found for ongoing instances of torture in Sri Lanka.

Terming torture “a common practice”, the UN watchdog said it was found to be routinely inflicted by the police Criminal Investigation Department in a large majority of cases, regardless of the nature of the suspected offence.

“We wanted to make it clear that the present is a problem as well (as the past),” news agency Reuters quoted committee member Felice Gaer in Geneva.

Citing continuing instances abductions of people in “white vans” -- reports of which inspired great fear during the previous Mahinda Rajapaksa-administration -- the panel, comprising 10 independent experts, said the alleged abduction of Tamils had continued in the years following the end of Sri Lanka’s armed conflict.

The island’s protracted civil war, which spanned nearly three decades, is said to have claimed an estimated 40,000 civilian lives in its final stages, before the State armed forces defeated the rebel LTTE in May 2009.

Since then, concerns over alleged war crimes have lingered.

Last month, the Committee asked a Sri Lankan government delegation in Geneva about reports of torture and sexual violence by the police and armed forces, and about the controversial draft of a new counter-terrorism law that is to replace the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act.

While pointing to “positive aspects” of the government's initiatives, such as the adoption of the 19th Amendment to Sri Lanka’s Constitution -- that led to the appointment of independent constitutional commissions – the UN committee observed that though the government had promised to probe alleged human rights excesses during the end of the war, the investigations were not moving ahead.

In September 2015, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a consensus resolution, which Sri Lanka co-sponsors with the United States, on accountability for the alleged human rights violations during the war.