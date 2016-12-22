U.S. will not disengage from Syria: State Dept.

more-in

The U.S. will not disengage from the Syrian peace efforts, though it has been excluded from the latest initiative led by Russia, Turkey and Iran, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The U.S. has welcomed the statement by Foreign Ministers of the three countries in Moscow on Tuesday that supported the “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria as a multi-ethnic, democratic and secular state”.

Peace efforts to continue

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, respectively, after the Moscow meeting. “...if not having us in the room can lead to finally a cessation of hostilities that can actually matter over a period of time and over a greater geographical area than what we’ve seen in the past, that can actually get humanitarian aid to people and can resume political talks, the Secretary is perfectly fine with him not being in the room,” State Department spokesperson John Kirby said. “But it doesn’t mean he’s going to disengage or that the International Syria Support Group goes away or the other multilateral efforts that the United States has been leading are going to stop,” he said.

While Mr. Kerry’s efforts to reach an understanding with Russia on Syria has failed — Russia holds America responsible for the collapse of a ceasefire they brokered — it is unclear how the incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump will involve itself in the crisis.