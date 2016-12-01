U.S. for closer defence ties with India

more-in

The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2017 scheduled to be passed by the U.S Congress next week seeks executive action to “recognise India’s status as a major defence partner of the United States.”

The formulation on India in the final version of the NDAA, which reconciles the House and Senate versions of the bill, does not qualitatively change the partnership between the two countries other than expressing a broad bipartisan support to it. The draft bill released on Wednesday said technology transfer to India and defence cooperation must be “consistent with United States conventional arms transfer policy.” A move supported by a pro-India group to designate India a ‘major non-NATO ally’ in the bill was abandoned earlier this year after it failed to garner enough support among powerful members of the Congress.

‘Major defence partner’

The U.S has already recognised India as a “major defence partner” in June, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, but the implications of it remains undefined. “..we would be treated at a level similar to the closest allies and partners of the U.S. and that it sort of allows for better, higher quality, faster technology access on the defence side and also more liberal access to the duel technology side,” Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar had said then.

Recently, Peter Lavoy, Senior Director for South Asia at National Security Council, said requests for high technology from India were considered these days with a “presumption of approval” compared to the “presumption of rejection” that used to exist.

Enhanced defence, security ties

The 3000-page text of NDAA, which authorises defence expenditures for 2017 has nearly 700 words under the topic, ‘enhancing defence and security cooperation with India.’ It mandates to “designate an individual within the executive branch who has experience in defense acquisition and technology” to ensure the success of bilateral defence ties and “to help resolve remaining issues impeding” them. It also calls for “strengthening the effectiveness of the U.S.-India Defence Trade and Technology Initiative and the durability of the Department of Defence’s “India Rapid Reaction Cell,” a special unit that reviews ties with India.

NDAA-2017 enhances India-U.S defence ties, said Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, U.S. and International Strategic Development, General Atomics, manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles. “Convergence of national security priorities of the worlds two great democracies is being matched by an institutionalisation of defence cooperation in recent years and I believe we can fully expect the strong positive trend to continue.”

Pak must act against Haqqani

The new law will tighten the screws on Pakistan to take more credible action against the Haqqani terror network. The text proposes to tie $400 million of the total $900 million in coalition support funds for Pakistan for 2017 to a certification by Secretary of Defence. In 2016, the amount was $300 million, which was not released after Secretary Ash Carter refused to certify in favour of Pakistan. The law will require the Defence Secretary to certify, among other things, that, “Pakistan has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani Network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven” and “has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives.”