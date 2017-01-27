U.K. pushes for speedy Brexit legislation

more-in

Two days after the Supreme Court ruled that the government could not trigger Brexit negotiations without parliamentary consent, the U.K. government has published the brief “straightforward” legislation it promised, giving MPs just a handful of days to debate it.

Even before the Supreme Court ruling, the government insisted that nothing would hinder its plans to trigger Article 50 by March.

“The Prime Minister may notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on the European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU,” begins the two-clause bill.

Said Brexit Secretary David Davis on Thursday: “I trust that Parliament, which backed the referendum by six to one, will respect the decision taken by the British people and pass the legislation quickly.”

The brevity of the bill was not unexpected: under parliamentary convention, amendments must fall within “reasonable limits” of the bill’s purpose, so a brief piece of legislation helps the government keep the number of amendments in check.

However, many reacted angrily to the short amount of time set aside for the bill. It is due to be debated in the House of Commons on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, and discussed in committee stage on Monday to Wednesday the following week, giving MPs just five days to debate it. The speed was necessary to ensure the government could stick to its timetable and avoid generating further uncertainty, the government said.

‘A scandalous decision’

“Tories are ‘fast-tracking” the EU bill in order to minimise scrutiny by Parliament,” tweeted Labour MP, Owen Smith, who stood against Jeremy Corbyn in the party’s leadership election last year. “It’s a scandalous decision by the Tories to try and railroad the legislation for us to quit the EU through Parliament in just 5 days.”

While the Labour party has said it will back the legislation to trigger Brexit, the party is set to bring in amendments that would ensure some form of single market access, and protection of workers rights and environmental regulations.

The Scottish National Party has pledged to bring in 50 amendments to the bill, while the Liberal Democrats have said they would vote against it, unless the government pledges a second referendum on the terms of Brexit.

Some Labour MPs have also expressed their intention to vote against the legislation. The bill’s passage through the Lords could be even more fraught, with the Conservatives lacking a majority in the house, and many peers signalling their intention to debate it thoroughly.