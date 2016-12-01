U.K. must offer greater clarity on Brexit: BJP’s Chauthaiwale

more-in

Britain needed to offer greater clarity on Brexit if the relationship with India is to develop further, a senior BJP leader has said.

Speaking at the London launch of The Modi Doctrine at the Indian High Commission on Tuesday, Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the BJP’s Foreign Affairs Division, said the visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in early November had occurred in the face of not very high expectations because of the Brexit uncertainty.

That uncertainty had been reflected in the visit, and to ‘take the relationship to the next level we will need to get a lot of clarity from the British side,” he said during a discussion on Indian foreign policy.

Mr. Chauthaiwale is one of the co-editors of the book.

Pointing to the issue of immigration which remained a major obstacle to the relationship, he advocated a more “pragmatic approach” referring to the steady decline in Indian student numbers.

Mr. Chauthaiwale is the latest politician to signal the cracks in the U.K.-India relationship, despite the British government’s insistence that stronger trade relations with countries such as India would be the way ahead for a post-Brexit Britain. While British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised Britain for failing to treat India as a true partner, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the BBC earlier this month that India and Britain were no longer “old friends” but were in a “tight professional engagement.”

Mr. Chauthaiwale was also cautious about the prospects for an India-U.K. Free Trade Agreement, and the belief that it would somehow have an “easier path” than a free trade agreement with the European Union.

Asked about the party’s position on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, he said his personal opinion was that the U.S.-India relationship had matured to a level that it would take someone working “very hard to disrupt it”. He also noted bipartisan Congressional support for strong India relations and the backing that the Hindu Republican Coalition had given Mr. Trump. He noted positive comments that Mr. Trump had made of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The message in it is that Trump wants to have good relations with India.”