International

Twitter to live stream Trump becoming POTUS

more-in

Despite being excluded from the recently held Trump-tech meeting, Twitter will live-stream US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration here on January 20.

“Twitter and PBS @NewsHour Partner to Live Stream Coverage of Inauguration Day 2017 #golive,” @TwitterComms tweeted on Thursday.

According to a report in CNET, the six-hour coverage would be anchored by Judy Woodruff and feature several correspondents and analysts commenting on the swearing-in of Mr. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on the steps of the US Capitol.

“Streaming public broadcasting’s thoughtful coverage on Twitter will allow more Americans to experience the inauguration and join in discussion around it,” Sara Just, Executive Producer, NewsHour, was quoted as saying by the report.

She called the transition of power to a new president a ‘powerful moment’ in America’s democratic process.

Post a Comment
More In International
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2017 12:35:03 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Twitter-to-live-stream-Trump-becoming-POTUS/article17033912.ece

© The Hindu