Turkey calls for air support in anti-IS operations

Turkey on Monday called onmembers of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State toprovide air support for Turkey-backed troops laying siege to theSyrian town of al-Bab, held by fighters from the group.

“The international coalition must carry out its dutiesregarding aerial support to the battle we are fighting inal-Bab. Not giving the necessary support is unacceptable,"President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, told a newsconference.

Rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to thetown for weeks in the “Euphrates Shield” operation launched byTurkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners andKurdish fighters from its Syrian border.