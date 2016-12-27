International

Turkey calls for air support in anti-IS operations

more-in

Turkey on Monday called onmembers of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State toprovide air support for Turkey-backed troops laying siege to theSyrian town of al-Bab, held by fighters from the group.

“The international coalition must carry out its dutiesregarding aerial support to the battle we are fighting inal-Bab. Not giving the necessary support is unacceptable,"President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, told a newsconference.

Rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to thetown for weeks in the “Euphrates Shield” operation launched byTurkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners andKurdish fighters from its Syrian border.

Post a Comment
More In International
armed conflict
Turkey
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2016 3:46:53 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Turkey-calls-for-air-support-in-anti-IS-operations/article16947062.ece

© The Hindu