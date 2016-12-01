Turkey and Russia want cease-fire in Syria

more-in

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says his country and Russia want a cease-fire in Syria, where the two nations support opposing camps in the conflict.

Speaking alongside his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Mr. Cavusloglu said “we are in agreement that a cease-fire is needed so that the tragedy can come to an end.”

Ankara and Moscow have long been at odds over the conflict in Syria, where Russia backs President Bashar Assad and Turkey supports rebel factions fighting to topple the Syrian leader.

The conflict has played out tragically in the divided city of Aleppo, where tens of thousands, mostly women and children, have been displaced from their homes in rebel areas since Saturday.

In reference to eastern Aleppo, Mr. Lavrov said his country will continue its support to the Syrian government until “Aleppo is cleared of terrorists.”