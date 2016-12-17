International

Tsunami warning off Papua New Guinea

New Zealand issued an official tsunami warning on Saturday following an earthquake off Papua New Guinea initially measured with a magnitude of 8.0 by the United States Geological Survey.

We're continuing to assess the situation ...at this stage we are advising New Zealanders to stay off the beaches, stay out of the water, not to go sight-seeing and to listen to the radio and TV,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management said.

“At this stage the warning's been issued from the whole ofNZ,” she said.

