Tsunami warning after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit the Solomon Islands at 17:38 GMT on Thursday, the U.S.Geological Survey said. The quake was initially reported to be of magnitude 8.0.

“Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts of Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, New Caledonia, Tuvaluand Kosrae,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.