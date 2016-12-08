International

Tsunami warning after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands

more-in

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours."

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit the Solomon Islands at 17:38 GMT on Thursday, the U.S.Geological Survey said. The quake was initially reported to be of magnitude 8.0.

“Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts of Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, New Caledonia, Tuvaluand Kosrae,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Post a Comment
More In International
earthquake
Solomon Islands
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:59:35 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/Tsunami-warning-after-7.7-magnitude-earthquake-hits-Solomon-Islands/article16779258.ece

© The Hindu