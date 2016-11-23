Trump wants Farage as envoy; U.K. says no

In this November 12, 2016 photo, Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, arrives at President-elect Donald Trump’s Trump Tower in New York. | Photo Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ

Britain ruled out replacing its ambassador in Washington on Tuesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in his latest unorthodox intervention, tweeted that Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage “would do a great job”.

The decision on who is appointed to represent the U.K in Washington is a matter for the British government, but that did not stop the controversial property mogul-turned-world leader from weighing in on social media.

“Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States,” Mr. Trump said on his Twitter account. “He would do a great job!” Mr. Farage, interim leader of the nationalist U.K. Independence Party, which campaigned for Britain to leave the EU, met recently with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York.

‘Bolt from the blue’

The British politician — who has failed repeatedly to be elected to the British parliament — wrote on right-wing news site Breitbart that Mr. Trump’s suggestion had come as a “bolt from the blue” and that he would “do anything to help our national interest.”

“I can still scarcely believe that he did that,” Mr. Farage added. But both Downing Street and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stressed on Tuesday that there was “no vacancy.”

“We have a first rate ambassador in Washington doing a very good job,” Mr. Johnson told MPs in parliament.

Kim Darroch, the U.K.’s former National Security Adviser, only took over the diplomatic post in January.

Mr. Trump’s suggestion “highlights the current unsettled condition of transatlantic relations,” said Richard Whitman, associate fellow of the Europe Programme at Chatham House.

During the divisive U.S. presidential campaign, Mr. Trump repeatedly compared his presidential bid to the Brexit referendum in which a majority of Britons voted to split from the EU. Britain is keen to build bridges with Trump after many of its leading government figures criticised the President-elect during his successful election campaign.