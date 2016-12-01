Trump vows to leave his business empire

more-in

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would exit all the businesses that he either owns or has a position in, to avoid conflicts of interest. The President-elect said his children would run these companies, estimated to be around 500.

“…legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task!,” he said on twitter, seeking to put to rest the controversy over the potential conflicts of interest arising out of his business empire, spread over several foreign countries.

Outside America, Mr. Trump has the largest interest in India with 16 projects, according to a Washington Post analysis of his financial disclosure statement during the campaign.

Mr. Trump said he would discuss details of his plan to separate from the business empire he built on December 15. “While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses,” he said. The President-elect had earlier claimed that a separation from his business interests was not essential.

Mr. Trump also announced on Wednesday that he has reached an agreement with air conditioning company Carrier on not shutting its operations in Indiana. He had latched on to the company’s announcement to shift its plant to Mexico, which came while the campaign was under way, and promised to use his negotiating skills to benefit the country and create jobs in America.

“I will be going to Indiana on Thursday to make a major announcement concerning Carrier A.C. staying inIndianapolis. Great deal for workers. Big day on Thursday for Indiana and the great workers of that wonderful state. We will keep our companies and jobs in the U.S. Thanks Carrier,” Mr. Trump tweeted, after reaching an agreement with the company.

The details of the agreement are not public yet, but questions have already been raised on the kind of incentives that might have been offered to the company. “We are pleased to have reached a deal with President-elect Trump & VP-elect Pence to keep close to 1,000 jobs in Indy. More details soon,” the company said on twitter. United Technologies Corporation that owns Carrier also owns Pratt & Whitney, a big supplier to the U.S military.

Dinner with Romney

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump offered no clarity on who will be his pick for the post of Secretary of State, after dining with 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who is one of the contenders.

“Well, we’re going to see what happens,” he said on Tuesday evening. Mr. Romney, who had called the President-elect a “phoney” and “a fraud” during the campaign, heaped praise on him after the meeting. “He did something I tried to do and was unsuccessful in accomplishing. He won the general election. And he continues with a message of inclusion and bringing people together and his vision is something which obviously connected with the American people in a very powerful way.”

Mr. Trump has selected billionaire Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary and Wall Street banker Steve Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary. Mr. Trump had repeatedly promised to rescue American government from the clutches of Wall Street interest groups.

“So much for draining the swamp,” the Democratic National Committee said in a statement, referring to Mr. Trump’s campaign promise. It described Mr. Mnuchin as “a billionaire hedge fund manager and Goldman Sachs alumnus who preyed on homeowners struggling during the recession.”