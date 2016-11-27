Trump says hopes for Cuban ‘freedom’ after Fidel Castro death

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump promised big tax cuts for the middle class, but for nearly 8 million families, the opposite would occur: Theyâ€™d pay more. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) | Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

U.S.President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that his administration would “do all it can” once he takes office on January 20 to help increase freedom and prosperity for Cuban peopleafter the death of Fidel Castro.

But his initial reaction to Castro's death sidesteppedwhether the incoming president would make good on a threat made late in his White House campaign to reverse President Barack Obama's moves to open relations with the Cold War adversary.

Mr. Obama used his executive powers on a series of steps to easetrade, travel and financial restrictions against Cuba, arguingit was time to try diplomacy after the half-century-longeconomic embargo against Cuba had failed to shake the regime.

Mr. Trump's first statement on Cuba policy since the Nov. 8election, issued from his Palm Beach, Florida, resort where he and his family were spending the weekend after the Thanksgivingholiday, did not address whether he would roll back Mr. Obama'smeasures because of concerns about religious and politicalfreedom in Cuba.

“Though the tragedies, deaths and pain caused by Fidel Castro cannot be erased, our administration will do all it canto ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journeytoward prosperity and liberty,” Trump said in the statement.

“While Cuba remains a totalitarian island, it is my hopethat today marks a move away from the horrors endured for too long, and toward a future in which the wonderful Cuban people finally live in the freedom they so richly deserve,” he said.

Mr. Trump has just begun to fill out the top ranks of hisnational security team, and has not yet named his top diplomat -the secretary of state - who will play a major role informulating policy on Cuba.

He last week named Mauricio Claver-Carone, a political lobbyist who has strongly criticised Mr. Obama's efforts to normalise relations with Cuba and supports maintaining the U.S. embargo against the island, to his transition team at the U.S. Treasury Department.

The agency is responsible for enforcing U.S. trade and travel restrictions on Cuba. Mr. Claver-Carone is director of the U.S.-Cuba Democracy Political Action Committee.

Mr. Claver-Carone was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Mr. Trump's initial statement was viewed by some to mark asoftening from his rhetoric on Cuba policy late in the campaign, one U.S. intelligence official told Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“This may be one place where his business interests prod himto take a more pragmatic course, even if that angers thehard-core, anti-Castro elements of both parties,” the official told Reuters.

A second U.S. official noted the foreign policy advisers Mr. Trump has named thus far are not known to have any particular interest in Cuba. That may mean Trump's economic team will have more sway over Cuba policy, which could lead to a more pragmaticapproach, the second official said.

An aggressive policy by Mr. Trump would close off lucrative opportunities to U.S. businesses and hand them to European or Asian firms, and would hurt companies like American Airlines, due to start commercial flights to Havana on Monday forthe first time in half a century.

WHAT WILL TRUMP DO?

Mr. Trump - a New York businessman and former reality TV starwith an unconventional approach to politics - started hiscampaign saying he was open to lifting the long-standing embargoon trade with Cuba.

In January, he said on Fox News that he was in favor of"opening it up” with Cuba, but wanted a better “deal” than Mr. Obama had made, comments he repeated in a debate with Republicanrivals in March.

“I would want to make a strong, solid, good deal becauseright now, everything is in Cuba's favoru,” Mr. Trump said in March,saying he would “probably have the embassy closed” in Havanauntil a new deal was made.

When Mr. Obama visited Cuba later that month, Mr. Trump said in aninterview with CNN that he “probably” would continue tonormalize economic and diplomatic relations with Cuba, and wouldeven open a Trump hotel in Cuba if the conditions were right.

“I think Cuba has certain potential, and I think it's OK tobring Cuba into the fold, but you have to make a much betterdeal,” he said, noting he was worried Cuba would sue the UnitedStates for reparations for damage caused by its decades-longembargo on Cuba.

Cuba policy was not part of a major foreign policy address Mr. Trump delivered in April. After he secured his party'snomination, his position shifted to a more traditional Republican position.

At a Miami rally in September, Mr. Trump said he would roll back Obama's Cuban policy reforms unless Cuban leaders allowedreligious freedom and freed political prisoners.

“The next president can reverse them, and that I will dounless the Castro regime meets our demands,” Mr. Trump told supporters.

His vice presidential running mate, Mike Pence, also took ahard line. “Let me make you a promise,” Mr. Pence said in Miami justdays before the election. “When Donald Trump is president of theUnited States, we will repeal Obama's executive orders on Cuba.”

On Saturday, Mr. Pence tweeted: “The tyrant Castro is dead. Newhope dawns. We will stand with the oppressed Cuban people for afree and democratic Cuba. Viva Cuba Libre!"

PRESSURE FROM REPUBLICANS

Mr. Trump will face pressure to reverse Mr. Obama's orders on Cuba from a bloc of mostly Republican Cuban-American lawmakers thathas worked to keep tight restrictions on trade and travel with Cuba for years.

They believe Cuba's government is still too repressive to ease economic and travel restrictions.

“The dictator has died, but the dictatorship has not,” said U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a Cuban-American who ran against Mr. Trump to be the Republican presidential candidate.

“The future of Cuba ultimately remains in the hands of the Cuban people, and now more than ever Congress and the newadministration must stand with them against their brutal rulers and support their struggle for freedom and basic human rights.”

But some Republicans want to continue with Obama's opening. U.S. Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, a leading Republicananti-embargo voice, said on Saturday that “more frequent and consequential ties between Cubans and Americans” would more likely boost income and sap the strength of the Castro government.

Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor, who represents aTampa, Florida, district with a significant Cuban population,said she thinks Castro's death could make it easier for theTrump administration to change its Cuba stance.

“While Fidel Castro was alive, there was an emotionalimpediment for greater engagement” from the Cuban exilecommunity in Miami, Castor told Reuters. “That emotionalimpediment now is gone,” she said.