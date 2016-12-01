Trump ready to ‘play any role’ in solving problems, claims Pak.

more-in

Pakistan, in a press release on Wednesday, said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered to “play any role” required to address the outstanding problems in the country.

According to the statement, Mr. Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Nazaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday night. “President Trump said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif you have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way (sic),” the release said.

The U.S.’s Time magazine referred to it as the ‘Trumpiest’ conversation thus far.

During the conversation, Mr. Sharif also invited Mr. Trump to visit Pakistan. “Mr. Trump said he would love to come to a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people. Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people (sic),” it said.

A productive conversation: Trump team

Late evening on Wednesday, Mr. Trump's transition team issued a statement, according to CBS news: “President-elect Trump and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif spoke today and had a productive conversation about how the United States and Pakistan will have a strong working relationship in the future. President-elect Trump also noted that he is looking forward to a lasting and strong personal relationship with Prime Minister Sharif.”

Before elections

During his campaign, Mr. Trump had referred to Pakistan as the “most dangerous” place in the world that could go “rogue”. “Pakistan has nukes that work, they have a lot of them, and we have to get India involved to check them”, Mr. Trump had said in a radio interview. Comparing Pakistan to North Korea he said that “at least their leaders have some semblance of sanity.”

The telephone conversation between Mr. Trump and Mr. Sharif made no specific mention of tensions with India, however, which Mr. Trump has called a “hot tinderbox.”

Here's the full readout of the Sharif and Trump conversation

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif called President-elect USA Donald Trump and felicitated him on his victory. President Trump said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif you have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon. As I am talking to you Prime Minister, I feel I am talking to a person I have known for long. Your country is amazing with tremendous opportunities. Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people. I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems. It will be an honor and I will personally do it. Feel free to call me any time even before 20th January that is before I assume my office.

On being invited to visit Pakistan by the Prime Minister, Mr. Trump said that he would love to come to a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people. Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people, said Mr. Donald Trump.