Trump picks Giuliani for cybersecurity

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tapped Thursday former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to advise his administration on cybersecurity. Mr. Giuliani (72) was last year a candidate for Secretary of State but subsequently came under scrutiny in the U.S. media over business dealings that posed potential conflicts of interest.

Mr. Trump on Thursday called cyber-intrusion “the fastest-growing crime in the United States” and a “major threat” to national security. He said “immediate attention” and “input from private sector leaders” was required to “help the government plan to make us more secure”.

Mr. Giuliani told reporters the aim was “to create a very vibrant and a very robust cyberdefence for both the private sector and the government”.

Mr. Trump’s statement stopped short of giving Mr. Giuliani an official title, saying he would be “sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend”. — AFP