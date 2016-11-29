Trump meets top Indian-American real estate executive

US President-elect Donald Trump in this file photo. | Photo Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has met a top Indian-American real estate executive amid reports of him joining the new administration.

Sandeep Mathrani (54), the Chief Executive Officer of General Growth Properties, met the President-elect at the Trump Towers in New York on Monday.

The presidential transition team, except for announcing the scheduled meeting, did not issue a readout of the meeting Mr. Trump had with Mr. Mathrani, real estate executive from Chicago, the hometown of outgoing President Barack Obama.

Local media reports speculated that Mr. Mathrani could join Trump administration.

According to Chicago Business, Mathrani earned $39.2 million last year, more than any other CEO of a US real estate investment trust.

Mr. Mathrani joined General Growth in 2011.

With a market capitalisation of nearly $23 billion, General Growth is the second-biggest mall owner in the country.