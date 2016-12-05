Trump clear on our views on phone call with Taiwan: China

more-in

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday asserted that the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team were clear about Beijing’s position on his telephone conversation with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.

"The world is very clear on China's solemn position. The U.S. side, including the president-elect's team, is very clear China's solemn position on this issue," said foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang during a regular press briefing on Monday.

The spokesman declined to speculate about the motive behind the phone call— he first such event since 1979. Mr. Lu said that Taiwan is the most sensitive issue between China and the United States.

On Saturday, China had lodged its "stern representations" with the "relevant U.S. side” following the phone call. U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence tried to defuse the controversy by pointing out that the “courtesy” call with Ms.Tsai did not mark any shift in U.S. policy on China.